Firms battle over ownership of Sh.2 billion beach plot

| Published Tue, October 23rd 2018 at 14:38, Updated October 23rd 2018 at 14:43 GMT +3

Director Shaanas Boutique Limited, Paresh Malde displays a map

MOMBASA, KENYA: Two companies are embroiled in a dispute over Sh2 billion prime beach land in Mombasa on which an international beach hotel has been built.

Directors of Shaana’s Boutique Limited want a 1.2 acre beach land that was recently acquired by Pride Inn Paradise hotel in Shanzu, Mombasa, reverted back to them claiming it was allocated illegally.

In a press statement, Shaana’s directors Paresh Malde, Sanjay Malde, Geofrey Gichohi and George Maina claimed the land was allocated to them on May 12, 1987.

But the Pride Inn Hotel and Investment Limited Chief Executive officer Mr Hasnain Noorani dismissed the claims saying they bought the parcel after carrying out due diligence in 2015 and that there was no dispute.

He dared the directors of Shaana’s Boutique to follow the legal channel insisting that he was in possession of a genuine title deed and all the right documentation after following procedure in acquiring the property.

“I have the title deeds to the property. I have all the documentation in place. If these people have owned the land since 1987, then where have they been? They just called me but I do not know them. Let them follow the legal channel,” Noorani said.

Shaana’s directors’ claim their land has been amalgamated with a public access road to the beach after undergoing several changes creating plot MN/1/18253 that was registered on September 12, 2011 as CR 53290 o October 14, 2011.

The four directors who claim the land changed hands several times want Government to return the land to them and a charge of Sh2 billion to local bank on the property by Pride Inn hotel cancelled.