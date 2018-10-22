survey
Airtel Kenya customers to pay more on data, voice, sms

By James Wanzala | Published Mon, October 22nd 2018 at 15:47, Updated October 22nd 2018 at 15:51 GMT +3

Airtel has joined Safaricom in increasing voice and data tariffs in conformity with 15 per cent excise duty imposed on telephone and internet by the government.

The telco on Monday said it will charge 30 cents more on calls and data while Short Message Services (SMS) will now cost 10cents more.

The move comes after Safaricom, Zuku and Jamii Telecommunications (JTL) did the same recently with Safaricom being the latest last week.

“In view of the recent increase in excise duty, other taxes and rising input costs, we are constrained to increase our headline voice and data tariffs by 30 cents each and our SMS tariff by 10 cents effective from midnight tonight. Despite this increase, our tariffs remain the most competitively priced. We have also ensured that the prices of all voice and data bundles including Unliminet, Tubonge and Amazing Data bundles remain unchanged,” said Prasanta Das Sarma managing director, Airtel Networks Kenya Limited said in a statement on Monday.

Sarma said however, there will be no increase in their Airtel Money tariffs.

“We will continue in our endeavor to ensure that our customers receive the best value for their money on telecommunications services across the country,” he added.

