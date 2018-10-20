survey
Stanbic, leasing firm to offer affordable laptops to students

By Standard Reporter | Published Sat, October 20th 2018 at 00:00, Updated October 19th 2018 at 18:43 GMT +3

Stanbic Bank has partnered with RentCo Leasing and Cool4School to launch a leasing scheme that will deliver affordable and high-quality laptops to students in tertiary learning institutions. Under the scheme, students will get laptops from global manufacturers Microsoft, Dell and Lenovo and pay for the gadgets in instalments.

 “The youth are key in driving Kenya’s growth and we are pleased to join hands with like-minded organisations to contribute towards preparing them for the future by accelerating their ambitions,” said Stanbic Bank Head of Vehicle and Asset Finance Marian Ochieng.

 Statistics show 95 per cent of university students have no personal laptops and 70 per cent lack PC access at home, with most unable to buy the devices due to low income and cost of studies, among other factors.

