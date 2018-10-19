Exporters urged to exploit direct flights

| Published Fri, October 19th 2018 at 00:00, Updated October 18th 2018 at 22:03 GMT +3

Exporters have been urged to take advantage of the direct flights to the US to increase exports to America.

Export Promotion Council Chief Executive Peter Biwott told a forum in Nairobi direct flights to the US by Kenya Airways present a key opportunity to make the country a regional trade hub. It will also increase business opportunities, investment, and tourists to Kenya.

“We call upon all the exporters, associations and private sector to take advantage of this great opening to grow trade between the two countries and enhance exports target from nine per cent to 15 per cent by 2022," he said.