| Published Fri, October 19th 2018 at 00:00, Updated October 18th 2018 at 21:43 GMT +3

Kenya Bankers Association Chief Executive Officer Habil Olaka during banks workshop on Implementation of new accounting standard(IFRS9) that will come into effect from January next year. ON 25/09/2017[Photo: Jenipher Wachie/Standard]

The Kenya Bankers Association (KBA) has won the award of best association on the continent at the Association of Association Executives (AAE).

KBA Chief Executive Habil Olaka (pictured) clinched the best association leader of the year. In a statement, AAE said KBA would also be showcased as an Africa success story in digital communications in Pretoria, South Africa.

ALSO READ: Sh1 million fine for banks over poorly updated customer accounts