survey
Mandatory Kebs inspection increasing costs, importers claim Next Story
Why Nakuru County has won hearts in new housing scheme Previous Story
Today's Paper
You are here  » Home   » Business News

State in police vehicle leasing agreement

By Lee Mwiti | Published Fri, October 19th 2018 at 00:00, Updated October 18th 2018 at 21:31 GMT +3

The Government has renewed a leasing deal with Vehicle And Equipment Leasing Ltd (Vaell) to supply cars to the police.

This pact has seen 3,000 police vehicles given to the National Police Service (NPS). The firm had provided 1,200 vehicles to NPS for four years.

ALSO READ: Kenya is at crossroads

 “We now know that the pilot leasing project is cost-effective and more efficient. It is a concept that can now be spread to the rest of the ministries,” said Treasury Principal Secretary Kamau Thugge during the signing of the lease yesterday.

He said the State targeted to save up to Sh1 billion annually.

RELATED TOPICS:
Government
National Police Service
NPS

Would you like to get published on Standard Media websites? You can now email us breaking news, story ideas, human interest articles or interesting videos on: [email protected]
WATCH THIS
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Kenya is at crossroads

Kenya is at crossroads

Children to get free medical care soon

Children to get free medical care soon

“We are ready, don’t dare us,” Amina warns exam cheats

“We are ready, don’t dare us,” Amina warns exam cheats

Let’s celebrate heroes during public holidays

Let’s celebrate heroes during public holidays




ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL
THE STANDARD ON friday The Standard Epaper READ YOUR COPY NOW

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Business News

VIEW ALL
ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited