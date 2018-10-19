State in police vehicle leasing agreement

| Published Fri, October 19th 2018 at 00:00, Updated October 18th 2018 at 21:31 GMT +3

The Government has renewed a leasing deal with Vehicle And Equipment Leasing Ltd (Vaell) to supply cars to the police.

This pact has seen 3,000 police vehicles given to the National Police Service (NPS). The firm had provided 1,200 vehicles to NPS for four years.

“We now know that the pilot leasing project is cost-effective and more efficient. It is a concept that can now be spread to the rest of the ministries,” said Treasury Principal Secretary Kamau Thugge during the signing of the lease yesterday.

He said the State targeted to save up to Sh1 billion annually.