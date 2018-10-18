Glimmer of hope for residents as water project takes off

| Published Thu, October 18th 2018 at 00:00, Updated October 17th 2018 at 23:18 GMT +3

Farmers tend to crops at an irrigation scheme. [PHOTO FILE: KELVIN KARANI/ STANDARD]

The completion of the first phase of Sh500 million Kaigonji-Aguthi-Gaaki irrigation project has excited Tetu farmers.

The farmers have waited three years for the project’s implementation. The project was started by former MP Ndung’u Gethenji in 2015.

The first phase involved construction of the intake in Aberdare Forest and laying of the 15km main water line.

Irrigation Secretary Stephen Ikua said the second phase, which will involve connecting households, would begin once the design is ready.

Second phase

Tetu MP Mwangi Gichuhi said the second phase would start soon, as funds had been released. “That is a promise made by the minister (Mwangi Kiunjuri) and PS (Fred Segor),” he said.

In July, the Ministry of Water and Irrigation allocated Sh120 million to the project. Some 5,000 homes will benefit from it.

“I urge residents to be patient. The advertisement for design and consultancy has been tendered, once that is done, then we will be able to know the actual amount and time that will be required to complete phase two,” he said.

Simon Gatiri, a farmer in Kiwaithanji, said having a consistent supply of water would make the area food secure. “The rain is inadequate and we have become poor because of lack of water,” he said.

