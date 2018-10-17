Human-Wildlife conflict: Sh50m electric fence stalls in boundaries row

| Published Wed, October 17th 2018 at 00:00, Updated October 16th 2018 at 20:56 GMT +3

Locals own only 12 per cent of county's land

Plans to erect a Sh50 million electric fence around a private animal sanctuary in Mwatate have stalled due to wrangles.

The project failed after the national government, which was to implement it, and residents of Bura, Mwakitau and Chawia wards differed over the boundary between Sarova Taita Hills Wildlife Sanctuary and their farms.

Only 16 of the 30 kilometres have been covered. Wrangles over boundaries and alleged political inference are said to have started in 1997.

In 2012, the Government and the community signed an MoU to pave the way for fencing of the sanctuary.

The MoU was approved by the community on April 24, 2015. The project is aimed at minimising cases of human-wildlife conflicts.

Tsavo Conservation Area (TCA) assistant director George Osuri confirmed that the Government-sponsored project had stalled midway.

"This is disturbing us because residents will soon start planting and their crops are highly likely to be destroyed by wild animals. There is also increased risk of being attacked by the animals," said Osuri.

He said he had spoken to area MP Andrew Mwadime, who promised to intervene so the project could be completed.

"The MP promised to meet his constituents and other stakeholders to sort out any issues arising and allow the project to go on," said Osuri.

At least 62 per cent of the land mass in the county is occupied by Tsavo National Park, hence the increased cases of human-wildlife conflicts. Another 24 per cent consists of private farms, while residents hold the remaining 12 per cent.

Mwabu, a community-based wildlife conservation outfit, has been pushing to have KWS put up the fence.

"We had agreed to have the fence erected. However, trouble started after residents of Chawia and Bura disputed boundaries," said Mwabu coordinator Gamaliel Mwangi.