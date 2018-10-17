500 delegates from over 40 countries expected at tourism stakeholders meet

| Published Wed, October 17th 2018 at 00:00, Updated October 16th 2018 at 20:50 GMT +3

PrideInn Paradise Beach Resort managing director Hasneil Noorani (left) welcomes some of the delegates attending the 79th International Association of Travel and Tourism Professionals World Congress in Mombasa. [Gideon Maundu, Standard]

More than 500 delegates are expected at a global tourism meeting in Mombasa.

The 79th International Association of Travel and Tourism Professionals (Skål) World Congress will bring together tourism experts and other stakeholders from the world and will be held at Pride Inn Paradise and Resort between today and Sunday.

ALSO READ: Harness full potential of our tourism industry

During the annual conference, experts usually share insights into trends and emerging technologies in the travel and tourism market to enable players improve business and stay competitive.

Largest congregation

Several delegates have arrived ahead of the opening ceremony. This is the first time the conference is being held in Africa.

The annual Skål Congress is one of the world’s largest congregation of tourism stakeholders.

Local Organising Committee Chairman Mehboob Harunani said yesterday that Tourism and Wildlife Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala and Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho are expected to attend a party to welcome the guests later in the evening.

Avoid becoming a victim of Fake News. Subscribe to the Standard Group SMS service by texting 'NEWS' to 22840.

“We are well prepared for the conference and we are also ready to show the guests our hospitality,” said Mr Harunani.

The managers of the hotels where the delegates will stay said they were ready for the event.

The Sarova Whitesands Beach Resort & Spa general manager, Siddarth Sathe, yesterday said: “We are all set. We have even upgraded some of our rooms in readiness for the meeting.”

ALSO READ: New double decker bus for Mombasa sightseeing officially launched

The Mombasa Serena Beach Hotel deputy general manager, Herman Mwasaghua, said several delegates had checked into the hotel.

The Kenya Tourism Federation chairman, Mohamed Hersi, said hosting the event would give Kenya much-needed international publicity to boost Mombasa’s image as a major tourism destination.