Desperate farmers sell 90kg bag of maize for between Sh1,000 and Sh1,200

By Edward Kosut | Published Mon, October 15th 2018 at 00:00, Updated October 14th 2018 at 19:42 GMT +3

Silage harvester in Kaptuli, Uasin Gishu County, on Saturday. Farmers are increasingly using maize for silage instead of selling produce to the National Cereals and Produce Board. [Peter Odhiambo, Standard]

Maize prices have dropped sharply in parts of the North Rift region as farmers prepare to harvest their current crop.

Many farmers have had to sell their grain at low prices to cater for their needs.

Most farmers who did not supply the maize to the National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) last year are also disposing of the cereal to create room in their stores for this season's crop.

The board has yet to open its silos for the season.

Basic needs

“I have no alternative source of income and I have had to sell my maize to traders in our local market so that I can cater for my family’s basic needs and school fees balances for my children ahead of the national examinations,” said Ken Maiyo, a resident of Turbo.

A 90kg bag of maize is currently retailing at between Sh1,000 and Sh1,500.

“I normally buy maize from local farmers who are willing to dispose of it at as low as between Sh1,000 and Sh1,200,” said Joan Jeptoo, a maize trader, who said was not buying much due to unpredictable prices.

She attributed the price drop to importation of large quantities of maize last year by unscrupulous businessmen who sold it to NCPB at Sh3,200 per bag.

“Unscrupulous traders locked out genuine farmers who should have benefited from selling maize to NCPB stores,” she said.

The farmers appealed to the Government to allocate more funds to NCPB to ensure farmers get a market for their produce.

