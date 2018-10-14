survey
Accreditation agency to pull certifications Next Story
Kadogo economy: Firms reduce quantity, avoid price raise to stay afloat Previous Story
Today's Paper
You are here  » Home   » Business News

Kenya to host fertiliser conference

By James Wanzala | Published Sun, October 14th 2018 at 00:00, Updated October 13th 2018 at 21:42 GMT +3

Kenya will hold an International Fertiliser Conference from October 16 to 17 in Nairobi even as farmers across the country have challenges in accessing the Government’s subsidised inputs.

Participants drawn from the public and private sector will seek to address problems in acquiring and using fertiliser and soil additives among other issues.

ALSO READ: Solar milk coolers heat up earnings for farmers

Simon Mwangi from the Agribusiness and Value Addition Division at the Agriculture ministry said the conference will involve value chain players to identify constraints in access, distribution and use.

“We also hope that through the same conference, we will be able to form a Kenya fertiliser platform, which will be addressing issues as they emerge in real time,” he said during a recent field trip in Murang’a County.

The Government provides 40 per cent of the required fertiliser in the country but is currently supplying only 25.3 per cent, Mr Mwangi said.   

RELATED TOPICS:
International Fertiliser Conference
Fertiliser
Soil Additives
Farming
Agribusiness

Would you like to get published on Standard Media websites? You can now email us breaking news, story ideas, human interest articles or interesting videos on: [email protected]
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

World Bank boosts farmers training

World Bank boosts farmers training

Governor Kiraitu defends himself from claims of using miraa funds

Governor Kiraitu defends himself from claims of using miraa funds

Bungoma reaps benefits of formal milk marketing

Bungoma reaps benefits of formal milk marketing

Taking care of your chicks the first 7 days

Taking care of your chicks the first 7 days




ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL
THE STANDARD ON sunday The Standard Epaper READ YOUR COPY NOW

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Business News

VIEW ALL
ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited