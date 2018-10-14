Kenya to host fertiliser conference

| Published Sun, October 14th 2018 at 00:00, Updated October 13th 2018 at 21:42 GMT +3

Kenya will hold an International Fertiliser Conference from October 16 to 17 in Nairobi even as farmers across the country have challenges in accessing the Government’s subsidised inputs.

Participants drawn from the public and private sector will seek to address problems in acquiring and using fertiliser and soil additives among other issues.

ALSO READ: Solar milk coolers heat up earnings for farmers

Simon Mwangi from the Agribusiness and Value Addition Division at the Agriculture ministry said the conference will involve value chain players to identify constraints in access, distribution and use.

“We also hope that through the same conference, we will be able to form a Kenya fertiliser platform, which will be addressing issues as they emerge in real time,” he said during a recent field trip in Murang’a County.

The Government provides 40 per cent of the required fertiliser in the country but is currently supplying only 25.3 per cent, Mr Mwangi said.