Auto repairers in nationwide drive to improve services

| Published Tue, October 9th 2018 at 11:15, Updated October 9th 2018 at 11:19 GMT +3

Eng. Bernard Ngore chairman Kenya Motor Repairers Association. [File, Standard]

Automotive industry lobby, the Kenya Motor Repairers Association (Kemra) has expanded its reach with the launch of the western region chapter in Kisumu.

Speaking during the launch at a Kisumu hotel recently, Chairman Bernard Ngore said the chapter will complement the Coast and Mt Kenya regions with 20 more outlets targeted across the country.

Eng Ngore noted that traders in the industry have been associated with chaos and unprofessionalism, adding that the lobby was formulating standards to guide players in partnership with Kenya Bureau of Standards, National Transport Safety Authority among other stakeholders.

“The new chapter will help to devolve our services to all the regions in the country and help monitor and promote professionalism in the industry,” said Ngore.

He noted that enforcing the standards will help rid the industry of rogue repairers who have tarnished the image of the motor repairs sub-sector. “Rogue members will face penalties which will apply to any member who goes contrary to the ethical guidelines, “he said.

He said previous differences between insurance companies and garage after accidents will be easily resolved through such chapters.

The western chapter covers Kisumu, Kericho Kisii, Kitale, Bungoma, Kakamega, and Busia.

Know if news is factual and true. Text 'NEWS' to 22840 and always receive verified news updates.

Kemra also plans to benchmark with other countries on the best practices and improve their work in Kenya.