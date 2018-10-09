Intelligent world dream nears, predicts Huawei

| Published Tue, October 9th 2018 at 10:26, Updated October 9th 2018 at 10:40 GMT +3

NAIROBI, KENYA: More than 86 percent of businesses and organisations will use Artificial Intelligence (AI) by 2025, latest reserach by technology firm Huawei reveals .

The research findings also predicts that data utilisation will reach 80 percent while artificial intelligence services will be everywhere, creating an intelligent world that will reveal endless opportunity.

The latest research titled Global Connectivity Index (GCI), shows that to most countries in Sub Saharan Africa (SSA) have embarked on the road to a digital economy, but they are at different stages of this journey.

The bulk of the SSA region countries lie at the start of the digital economy transformation road. To tap into the inherent value of technology and ICT particularly for its people and businesses, SSA region countries must establish and complete the foundations including ubiquitous broadband, national data centers and cloud technologies.

To create a platform for businesses and organisations to exchange ideas and stake their claim in the intelligent world, Huawei is going to hold Huawei connect 2018 2018 from October 10-12th, 2018 in Shanghai World Expo Exhibition and Convention Centre, China. This event will bring different minds from across the globe to chart way forward and explore new opportunities.

“Human society is at the threshold of a fully connected, intelligent world, businesses and organisations need to find the right path to make the most of this intelligence,” said Chen Zhijun, the President of Huawei Enterprise Southern Africa Region.

“The door to the intelligent world is opening. To avoid being left behind, every developer needs to know where AI is heading, how to extract value from it, and keep moving forward. AI is ushering nations, organizations and businesses into a golden age of competence, creativity, and productivity. To seize the opportunities, businesses and organizations need to proactively activate intelligence for their growth and long term prosperous.” Chen said.

At the October 10, participants will be able to discover new ideas, prospects, partnerships, and business opportunities.

