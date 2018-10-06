Kenyan shilling to remain stable

| Published Sat, October 6th 2018 at 00:00, Updated October 5th 2018 at 23:21 GMT +3

Computer generated 3D photo rendering [Standard]

The Kenyan shilling is expected to remain stable in the coming week due to thin importer and corporate dollar demand meeting with some inflows from the horticulture and tourism sectors. Commercial banks quoted the shilling at 100.90/101.00 per dollar yesterday morning, the same level as last Thursday’s close. A trader at a leading commercial bank said the shilling would trade stable because appetite for hard currency was “at the moment... a bit quiet,” while inflows from tourists and exporters of flowers were offering support

ALSO READ: Police impound Sh38m fake American Dollars in Kisii