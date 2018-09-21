Nakuru set to host the World Tourism Day on 27th September

| Published Fri, September 21st 2018 at 21:13, Updated September 21st 2018 at 21:18 GMT +3

Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui has welcomed Kenyans to the County’s 2018 World Tourism Day celebrations which will be held 27th September at Lake Nakuru National Park.

Scheduled to kick off early Thursday morning, the free-entry event will sample some of the County’s most iconic attractions – scenic views of Lake Nakuru, majestic wildlife, and culinary delights prepared by the region’s top hotels.

“This is a truly beautiful place. We have magnificent sites, and Lake Nakuru is one of our biggest attractions. Our vibrant hospitality industry will make you feel right at home,” said Kinyanjui.

Musical acts and cultural performers will entertain guests as eateries plate their best dishes for the County’s inaugural food festival.

Standard Digital’s cooking show, Sizzle, will broadcast live from the food festival, showing sizzlers to make the food festival’s dishes at home.

Under the umbrella of the Nakuru Tourism Association, local businesses have partnered with the County and the Kenya Wildlife Service to stage numerous exhibitions at the event.

Intensifying tourism efforts

The World Tourism Day fete comes just weeks after the 15th Cycle With The Rhino race – an annual wildlife fundraiser held at Lake Nakuru National Park, and County officials say they have more events scheduled for the year.

“As competition intensifies between destinations, we must increase our efforts to position Nakuru as a preferred destination. To achieve this, we must offer competitive tourism products to ensure that the first and last impression our visitors have of Nakuru is memorable,” says Trade and Tourism CEC Dr. Peter Ketyenya.

Miles away, the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) will host the global celebration in in Budapest, Hungary, themed Tourism and the Digital Transformation.

“Harnessing innovation and digital advances provides tourism with opportunities to improve inclusiveness, local community empowerment and efficient resource management, amongst other objectives within the wider sustainable development agenda”, said UNWTO Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili in a circular to the press.

In line with the global theme, the County has kicked off a #VisitNakuru campaign online.