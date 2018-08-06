survey
BREAKING NEWS
X
Java House, Shell fuel station brought down
Low budget carriers: a boost to Coast tourism Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Business

Java restaurant in Kileleshwa flattened

By Standard Reporter | Published Mon, August 6th 2018 at 09:09, Updated August 6th 2018 at 09:21 GMT +3

NAIROBI, KENYA: Workers and owners of Java restaurant in Nairobi’s Kileleshwa woke up to a rude shock following demolition of the premise on Monday morning.

ALSO READ: Sonko suspends top County directors over laxity

Pictures from KTN News showed workers of the coffee house running up and down trying to rescue whatever they could as bulldozer brought down the building.

It is not clear whether the adjacent Shell Petrol Station was also brought down.

Demolition of buildings and structures has characterized Nairobi in recent few months with kiosks built on the roadside targeted. Kiosks in Eastlands parts of the county were not spared recently in an exercise which left many investors counting loses.

On July 23, buildings in parts of Nairobi’s Kibera slums were demolished to pave way for the construction of Sh 2 billion link road.

Know if news is factual and true. Text 'NEWS' to 22840 and always receive verified news updates.

RELATED TOPICS:
Java House
Demolition
Nairobi County

Would you like to get published on Standard Media websites? You can now email us breaking news, story ideas, human interest articles or interesting videos on: [email protected]
WATCH THIS
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Sonko suspends top County directors over laxity

Sonko suspends top County directors over laxity

Sonko sends home city officials over funds

Sonko sends home city officials over funds

Are our leaders exploiting the poor?

Are our leaders exploiting the poor?

Highway that brought 15 years of tears to market residents

Highway that brought 15 years of tears to market residents

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Business

VIEW ALL
ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited