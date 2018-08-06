Java restaurant in Kileleshwa flattened

| Published Mon, August 6th 2018 at 09:09, Updated August 6th 2018 at 09:21 GMT +3

NAIROBI, KENYA: Workers and owners of Java restaurant in Nairobi’s Kileleshwa woke up to a rude shock following demolition of the premise on Monday morning.

ALSO READ: Sonko suspends top County directors over laxity

Pictures from KTN News showed workers of the coffee house running up and down trying to rescue whatever they could as bulldozer brought down the building.

It is not clear whether the adjacent Shell Petrol Station was also brought down.

Demolition of buildings and structures has characterized Nairobi in recent few months with kiosks built on the roadside targeted. Kiosks in Eastlands parts of the county were not spared recently in an exercise which left many investors counting loses.

On July 23, buildings in parts of Nairobi’s Kibera slums were demolished to pave way for the construction of Sh 2 billion link road.

Know if news is factual and true. Text 'NEWS' to 22840 and always receive verified news updates.