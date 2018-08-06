Farmers to hold meeting cum demos to air grievances to leaders over maize debts

| Published Mon, August 6th 2018 at 00:00, Updated August 5th 2018 at 21:37 GMT +3

Farmers in the North Rift have called for a meeting with leaders to put pressure on the national government over agricultural matters.

The agenda of today's meeting includes non-payment of maize deliveries to the cereals board, the fate of maize that will mature in the coming months and the agriculture sector's shrinking budget allocation.

The meeting will be led by Moiben MP Silas Tiren and other legislators.

Mr Tiren yesterday told The Standard farmers would seek to know the outcome of the report on the National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) scam in which well-heeled traders were paid millions of shillings at the expense of common farmers.

“The meeting is crucial because many empty promises have been made by the Government but nothing has been achieved. As leaders, we will listen to farmers and get updates on whether they have been paid as promised or not,” said Tiren.

Also on the table will be a discussion on the fate of wheat farmers after the East African Community allowed millers to import wheat at a subsidised rate. The gazette notice published on July 13 allows manufacturers to import wheat at a duty rate of 10 under a remission scheme for 12 months.

