Barclays Bank launches credit card promotion

Barclays Bank of Kenya has launched a 50-day credit card campaign to drive the uptake and usage of the cards in the country.
The campaign will see lucky customers win 50 dream two-day holiday destinations in 50 days, depending on their usage of the credit cards.
There are also a number of weekly prizes for top spenders including invites to special events and movie premiers. Barclays Bank’s director of retail and business banking Zahid Mustafa regretted that while over 3 million Kenyans are eligible for credit cards, the number of users remain extremely low, primarily because of lack of information.