Barclays Bank launches credit card promotion

| Published Sat, August 4th 2018 at 00:00, Updated August 3rd 2018 at 19:44 GMT +3

Barclays Bank of Kenya has launched a 50-day credit card campaign to drive the uptake and usage of the cards in the country.

The campaign will see lucky customers win 50 dream two-day holiday destinations in 50 days, depending on their usage of the credit cards.

There are also a number of weekly prizes for top spenders including invites to special events and movie premiers. Barclays Bank’s director of retail and business banking Zahid Mustafa regretted that while over 3 million Kenyans are eligible for credit cards, the number of users remain extremely low, primarily because of lack of information.