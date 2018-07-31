Ethiopian businessman charged with forgery in Mombasa

| Published Tue, July 31st 2018 at 14:18, Updated July 31st 2018 at 14:28 GMT +3

Ethiopian businessman Nedim Mohamed Ibrahim in Mombasa Law Courts on July 31. He is accused of forging an affidavit purporting to be signed by Abdulbasit Saleh Muhsin with intent to defraud him of his shares to the multi-million real estate company.

An Ethiopian businessman has been charged with forging and swearing affidavit with intent to defraud a Mombasa based businessman of his shares in the multi-million real estate company.

Nedim Mohamed Ibrahim is accused of forging the affidavit purporting to be signed by Abdulbasit Saleh Muhsin.

The indictment states that Ibrahim forged forged Muhsin's signature and used it to transfer the latter's shares in Ancient Inland Sea Limited which they co-owned to unsuspecting third parties.

Ibrahim also co-owns ZumZum Investment Limited which also deals in real estate with Muhsin.

Ibrahim had purported to be one of the directors in the company.

Ibrahim who has been a partner with Muhsin since 2000 denies the forgery claims.

He appeared before Senior Principal Magistrate Henry Nyakweba denied the two charges and was released on a bond of Sh100, 000 with an alternative cash bail of Sh50, 000.

Ibrahim yesterday pleaded to fresh charges of forgery a month after he was charged with swearing and signing an affidavit.

It is alleged that on or before October 3 and 17 2014 at unknown place in Kenya, Ibrahim forged an affidavit purporting it to be a genuine sworn affidavit and signed by Muhsin with an intent to defraud him.

Before he was arraigned in court, the court had issued three warrant of arrest including a international warrant.

State prosecutor Eugene Wangila had applied for Ibrahim to deposit his passport and travel documents in court since he was not Kenyan.

"We apply that the accused deposit his passport and travel documents in court since he is not Kenyan," said Wangila.

Hon. Nyakweba ordered that Ibrahim deposit his passport and travel documents in court.

His case is scheduled for a hearing on October 25, 2018.