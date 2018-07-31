survey
ERC power bill shocker for consumers in new pricing Next Story
Business as usual at Chandarana despite Sonko’s order Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Business News

Good news for borrowers as CBK cuts base rate

By Otiato Guguyu | Published Tue, July 31st 2018 at 00:00, Updated July 30th 2018 at 19:41 GMT +3

Borrowers will enjoy lower credit after the Central Bank's monetary policy team yesterday cut the basic lending rate to nine per cent from 9.5 per cent.

ALSO READ: SMEs crippled by bad debt as State buys ‘air’

According to the law capping interest rates, banks can only charge four percentage points above the Central Bank Rate (CBR), putting the maximum rate they can charge at 13 per cent.

“Economic output was below its potential level and there was some room for further accommodative monetary policy,” the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) chairman and CBK governor, Patrick Njoroge (above), said.

This is meant to stimulate the economy by encouraging banks to lend more to boost productivity.

Little returns

The MPC, however, noted that the latest action carried with it the risk that lenders would be even more cautious in giving out loans under the rate cap era since banks would have little returns against their perceived risk.

“While noting the risk of perverse outcomes, the committee decided to lower the CBR to nine per cent from 9.50 per cent,” Dr Njoroge said.

The policy team said a preliminary assessment of the impact of lowering the CBR in March this year showed that this change had a smaller and slower impact on key macroeconomic variables such as credit and economic growth.

ALSO READ: Shame of Kenyans who don’t pay Varsity debts

RELATED TOPICS:
central bank of kenya
lending rate
loans

Would you like to get published on Standard Media websites? You can now email us breaking news, story ideas, human interest articles or interesting videos on: [email protected]
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Journalists kicked out of meeting on MCAs' car loans

Journalists kicked out of meeting on MCAs' car loans

Merged State fund to give women, youth cheap loans

Merged State fund to give women, youth cheap loans

Mobile loans crisis as 500,000 blacklisted

Mobile loans crisis as 500,000 blacklisted

Bad loans spike as State holds Sh28b suppliers' cash

Bad loans spike as State holds Sh28b suppliers' cash

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Business News

VIEW ALL
ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited