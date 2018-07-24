survey
Submersible pump that can run dry a safer options Next Story
DPP seeks to recover assets in wheelbarrow scandal Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Business News

Deal. Boeing to service KQ’s US-bound planes

By Correspondent | Published Tue, July 24th 2018 at 10:53, Updated July 24th 2018 at 10:56 GMT +3

NAIROBI, KENYA: National carrier Kenya Airways (KQ) and aircraft manufacturer Boeing have penned a new deal that will see the latter service the former’s fleet.

ALSO READ: Best 100 companies to work for in Africa

It allows KQ to use Boeing’s Consumable and Expendable Services, which is expected to improve its fleet's reliability and performance through a global network of parts and on-demand services.

The service will provide parts and services to Kenya Airways’ Boeing fleet of 14 737s and eight 787 Dreamliners, which will be serving a new non-stop route from Nairobi to New York beginning October.

Boeing will deliver materials, offer innovative services and keep maintenance operations running at optimum efficiency. “This programme will provide unparalleled support for our fleet of 737s and 787-8s, and we expect to continue to grow our operations,” said Jan de Vegt, KQ chief operating officer. 

Stay informed while on the go by subscribing to the Standard Group SMS service. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840.

RELATED TOPICS:
Kenya Airways
Boeing

Would you like to get published on Standard Media websites? You can now email us breaking news, story ideas, human interest articles or interesting videos on: [email protected]
WATCH THIS
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

New York-London flight to take two hours in Boeing plan

New York-London flight to take two hours in Boeing plan

Will direct flights to New York be a game changer?

Will direct flights to New York be a game changer?

Jambojet losses deepen due to delivery delays

Jambojet losses deepen due to delivery delays

Kenya Airways freezes sale of assets, steps up growing airline tickets

Kenya Airways freezes sale of assets, steps up growing airline tickets

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Business News

VIEW ALL
ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited