Deal. Boeing to service KQ’s US-bound planes

| Published Tue, July 24th 2018 at 10:53, Updated July 24th 2018 at 10:56 GMT +3

NAIROBI, KENYA: National carrier Kenya Airways (KQ) and aircraft manufacturer Boeing have penned a new deal that will see the latter service the former’s fleet.

It allows KQ to use Boeing’s Consumable and Expendable Services, which is expected to improve its fleet's reliability and performance through a global network of parts and on-demand services.

The service will provide parts and services to Kenya Airways’ Boeing fleet of 14 737s and eight 787 Dreamliners, which will be serving a new non-stop route from Nairobi to New York beginning October.

Boeing will deliver materials, offer innovative services and keep maintenance operations running at optimum efficiency. “This programme will provide unparalleled support for our fleet of 737s and 787-8s, and we expect to continue to grow our operations,” said Jan de Vegt, KQ chief operating officer.

