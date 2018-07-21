Exports puff up BAT profit Next Story
Meru trader wins third M-PESA apartment

By Frankline Sunday | Published Sat, July 21st 2018 at 00:00, Updated July 20th 2018 at 23:06 GMT +3
Jennifer Kathure walks away with the keys to the third apartment in the Maisha Ni M-PESA tu promotion

Jeniffer Kathure, a single mother of three, was Friday announced latest winner of an apartment worth Sh7.8 million in the ongoing Maisha ni M-Pesa Tu promotion.

The 40-year-old is a businesswoman in the agribusiness sector and has been sourcing for khat in Meru County to resell to retailers in Narok.

"M-PESA has made it possible to run my business as it allows me to receive payment from my customers in Narok while sourcing from farmers in Meru as well as save through M-Shwari," said Jeniffer.

Safaricom's acting director for consumer business Charles Kare hailed Jeniffer’s win as testament to the reliance on M-Pesa among women-owned SMEs.

"Research by economists from MIT and Georgetown University found that M-PESA had lifted more than 194,000 Kenyan families out of extreme poverty and helped more than 185,000 women transition from farming to business occupations,” he said.  

