Uganda Airlines orders two A330neo

| Published Fri, July 20th 2018 at 00:00, Updated July 19th 2018 at 19:45 GMT +3

Eric Schulz, Chief Commercial Officer Airbus and Ephraim Bagenda, Chief Executive Officer of Uganda Airlines during the signing of the MoU at the Farnborough airshow. [Courtesy]

Uganda Airlines, the national carrier of Uganda, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding for two A330-800neo, the new version of the best-selling A330 widebody airliner, featuring new wings, powered by Rolls-Royce’s latest-generation Trent 7000 engines, new systems and a new Airspace cabin interior.

The agreement was signed at Farnborough airshow in the presence of Ephraim Bagenda, CEO of Uganda Airlines and Eric Schulz, Airbus Chief Commercial Officer.

Uganda Airlines plans to use the A330-800neos to build its international long-haul network with the aircraft offering cutting-edge technology along with more efficient operations.

The aircraft will feature a three-class cabin layout comprising 20 Business, 28 Premium Economy and 213 Economy seats.

“This agreement demonstrates our ambition for economic growth supported by a robust aviation industry. The A330-800neo combines low operating costs, long range flying capability and high levels of comfort and we are looking forward to launch operations and offer our customers best-in-class service” said Ephraim Bagenda, CEO of Uganda Airlines.

“We are delighted to welcome Uganda Airlines among our A330neo customers, the A330neo will bring a range of benefits offering unrivalled efficiencies with the most modern cabin. We look forward to see the A330-800neo flying in the colours of Uganda” said Eric Schulz, Airbus Chief Commercial Officer.

Stay informed while on the go by subscribing to the Standard Group SMS service. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840.