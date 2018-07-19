Meru - the next showbiz county thanks to Twaweza Live

| Published Thu, July 19th 2018 at 16:01, Updated July 19th 2018 at 16:06 GMT +3

Many will argue that the Kenya’s showbiz industry is mainly concentrated in major cities,Nairobi,Kisumu and Mombasa with Nairobi capital been the crème dela crème of the industry but thanks to Safaricom Twaweza Live campaign new destinations are been born.

The Meru Twaweza Live edition gave birth to some spectacular talents whom soon will be big shots in the showbiz industry.

It’s estimated that 16,000 Kenyan music fans turned up for the Safaricom Twaweza Live concert at Kinoru Stadium, Meru after a 10-day activation in the Mount Kenya and North Eastern regions.

The concert was preceded by roadshow caravans, a free medical camp, campus takeovers, great device offers, Digifarm farmers engagement forum, talent search activities and a music concert.

The concert featured performances by; David Wonder, MC Alemba, DJ Deff, DJ Pierra, DJ Euphoric, DJ Joe Mfalme, King Kaka, Njugush, Nyashinski, Mercy Masika, Wahu, Bahati, Karimi Bruno and GMX The Baite.

The campaign which began in May focuses on making a positive impact in the lives of Kenyans by delivering relevant products and services, providing world class entertainment and ensuring that impactful investments are made in different communities across the country.

“Through the Safaricom Twaweza Live local talent auditions, we are connecting people to opportunities by giving them a platform to showcase their talent. Together, we would like to contribute towards nurturing talent and building the Kenyan music industry,” the head of Safaricom in the Mount Kenya and North Eastern regions, George Mbyuki, said.

Winning in her category, upcoming Meru vocalist Immaculate Kaimuri, aka Emma Kaim, will get to collaborate with Wahu on a recording that will be produced by renowned engineer Eric Musyoka. Emma Kaim is a member of the All Star Band and has released a few singles.

“Meru has a vibrant entertainment industry but it remains largely untapped due to negative perceptions,” Emma Kaim told Music in Africa. “People don’t think there are good singers in Meru and I hope my win will prove them wrong.

“Performing alongside superstars I grew up idolising was such a great experience. A day after the concert my picture appeared in the Daily Nation next to Wahu. It was a dream come true. The publicity is really boosting my career. Corporates are already offering to support my community development programmes.”

The winner in the hype master category, Fahim, will be mentored by MC Alemba, whilst Joe Mfalme will guide the winning spin master, DJ Tremor. The winners performed during the Safaricom Twaweza Live Concert at Kinoru Stadium on Saturday where Paul Mwangi, aka DJ Boboss, was arguably the most eccentric find of the audition. The 20 year old has employed cardboard and recycled plastic to make his DIY deck, mixer and microphone.

“Networking with fellow performers and potential bookers was the best part of my win,” DJ Treamor said. “The concert gave Meru performers global recognition because we were streamed live on all Safaricom platforms. Participating in this show has truly boosted my profile and given me stronger bargaining power.”

The Twaweza live series that kicked off in Eldoret, will now head to Mombasa, Kisumu, Machakos and finally, Nairobi.

