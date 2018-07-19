We’ll sue Kenya Power over Sh400m: Firms

| Published Thu, July 19th 2018 at 10:23, Updated July 19th 2018 at 10:29 GMT +3

ELDORET, KENYA: More than 500 contractors have threatened to sue Kenya Power over Sh400 million in unpaid dues.

The contractors staged demonstrations in Eldoret town on Wednesday, saying failure by Kenya Power to pay for services rendered had grounded them.

They claimed attempts to seek audience with the company had not been fruitful, adding that part of the money they were demanding for projects Kenya Power contracted them to undertake dated back to 2013.

Andrew Mong’are, the vice chairperson of North Rift Power Line Contractors, dismissed claims that the company had paid them more than Sh159 million illegally.

He said the recent decision by Kenya Power to suspend some of the contractors had prompted them to abandon several construction works.

“Incomplete lines abandoned after the company failed to pay contractors have already been vandalised while the holes that had been dug for power posts pose a risk to beneficiaries and livestock,” said Mr Mong’are.

He said the contractors would sue the company if it failed to pay them.

“We are asking Kenya Power to pay us our dues failing which we will be left with no option but to sue the company for losses and damages incurred,” he said.

“We were awarded the contracts after we were pre-qualified. That is why we are wondering why the company has found it hard to pay us.”

Stephen Sorobit, another contractor, said: “It is sad that even after working hard to ensure that Kenya Power meets its targets and gets revenue from the power lines we built for customers, they have denied us our rights. When we ask for our dues, they say they don’t know us.”

Mr Sorobit said they worked with Kenya Power engineers to build the power lines and did not understand why they were being treated like strangers.

“The delay has affected all of us. Banks and other financial institutions are demanding payment of the loans we took to purchase equipment used to set up the power lines. The contract award letter gave us 30 days to complete the projects,” he said.

Joseph Lagat said they started asking for their payment once the projects were complete.

“We completed the projects, which were inspected and approved by Kenya Power engineers. That is why we don’t understand why the company has refused to pay us.”

Mr Lagat challenged the new team Energy Cabinet Secretary Charles Keter unveiled after senior managers, including Managing Director Ken Tarus, were charged in court, to expedite their payments.

“We need to pay our staff and rent for the offices we use. We are unable to do this now because Kenya Power is withholding our dues,” he said.

But Kenya Power Corporate Communications Manager Johnstone ole Turana said payments are made only after work done is ascertained.

“We have to ensure that they have met our standards. However, the questions being raised mean some of them did not have their documents processed or might have abandoned the sites before completing the projects,” said Mr Turana.