Safaricom ‘in talks’ to enter Ethiopia Next Story
My catchy twitter handle launched me into entrepreneurship Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Sci & Tech

Google is launching a brand new feature that could help you find a job

By Mirror | Published Wed, July 18th 2018 at 10:51, Updated July 18th 2018 at 10:54 GMT +3

Getting a new job is usually a huge life-event.

It dictates how much traveling you need to do, how much money you will have, how much time you have with your family, and probably how happy you are.

ALSO READ: County bias in employment, deaf cry

But searching through endless job opportunities, from multiple sources, is slow.

Finding the right role, at the right company, with the right salary is painful.

And interestingly, employers are finding it harder to recruit the right candidates.

For a lot of people, Internet searches start with Google.

Avoid becoming a victim of Fake News. Subscribe to the Standard Group SMS service by texting 'NEWS' to 22840.

And now, Google has teamed up with some of the biggest UK job sites to offer a more streamlined way of applying for jobs.

As with all things Google, you can expect to be able to save jobs so that they appear on any of your devices, with a tap of a button.

To be able to see what your commute would look like when you are signed into Google Maps.

And to have alerts to new opportunities sent to your email as they are posted.

ALSO READ: Do the colours you wear at work matter?

To get started, just type 'jobs' or 'internships' or similar into Google and you'll be offered the opportunity to use the new feature.

Here, you can find salary information, reviews of the employer and a number of filters to help you find your perfect role.

RELATED TOPICS:
Google
Employment

Would you like to get published on Standard Media websites? You can now email us breaking news, story ideas, human interest articles or interesting videos on: [email protected]
WATCH THIS
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Mass recruitment launched to offer foreigners jobs in China

Mass recruitment launched to offer foreigners jobs in China

Trends shaping employment in 21st century

Trends shaping employment in 21st century

CS Amina: A million jobs annually will tackle unemployment

CS Amina: A million jobs annually will tackle unemployment

Bill to abolish clearance certificate fees for job seekers

Bill to abolish clearance certificate fees for job seekers

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Sci & Tech

VIEW ALL
ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited