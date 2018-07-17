Kenya Railways revises SGR train schedule, to take effect in August

| Published Tue, July 17th 2018 at 10:58, Updated July 17th 2018 at 11:34 GMT +3

NAIROBI, KENYA: Kenya Railways has revised Madaraka Express train schedule to take effect on August 1

ALSO READ: Why Ruto's claims on SGR untrue

Under the new schedule, the Inter-County train will leave Nairobi at 8.20 am and arrive at the final destination (Mombasa) at 2.18 pm while the express train will leave Nairobi station at 2.35pm to reach Mombasa at 7.18 pm.

The Inter-County train from Mombasa to Nairobi will leave at 8.00 am to arrive in Nairobi at 1.42 pm while the express train will leave at 3.15pm to reach Nairobi at 14 minutes past 8 at night.

“Effective August 1, Kenya Railways will revise the train schedule for the Mombasa to Nairobi services, revision is aimed at improving the performance,” reads a statement by Kenya Railways.

The changes however has not affected the prices which were recently adjusted from Sh700 to Sh1000 on economy class from Nairobi to Mombasa.First class passengers on train from Mombasa to Nairobi and vice versa pay Sh3000.

The 472-kilometre standard gauge railway line between Mombasa and Nairobi was constructed at a cost of Sh327 billion. It was co-financed by commercial and semi-concessional loans from China and the Government of Kenya.

Nairobi and Mombasa are the main termini of the ultra-modern SGR line with another 31 stations in-between.

They include seven intermediate stations in Mariakani, Miasenyi, Voi, Mtito-Andei, Kibwezi, Emali and Athi- River where the Inter-County train has been making five-minute stop-overs as it snakes to either Nairobi or Mombasa, travelling at 120 kilometres per hour

ALSO READ: Tension as Kibera demolitions loom