Lights off in court as Kenya Power bosses apply for bail

| Published Tue, July 17th 2018 at 09:28, Updated July 17th 2018 at 10:33 GMT +3

KPLC bosses in court on Monday July 16. (Courtesy)

There was anxiety after lights briefly went off at Milimani Law Courts where a magistrate was listening to bail applications by top Kenya Power managers on Tuesday morning.

The power outage interrupted the bail application hearing for 14 suspended Kenya Power officials accused of economic crimes.

ALSO READ: Keter's fury over ouster of senior managers

Kenya Power later said that the power outage was caused by a technical fault within the court house.

“Our technical team has confirmed that electricity to the court is on and that the outage may have been occasioned by internal wiring,” read a tweet on Kenya Power’s twitter handle.

On Monday Kenya Power issued a statement assuring Kenyans of uniterrupted services in spite of its top managers being police cells.

Kenya Power bosses spent the fourth night (Monday) in police custody away from their homes and office comfort as they awaied for a decision on their bail applications.

The firm’s managing director and CEO Ken Tarus, his predecessor Ben Chumo and nine senior managers at the utility company, were arrested over the weekend in connection with the procurement of transformers worth over Sh409 million.

The other top officials charged were Commercial Services Manager KP Mungai, Finance Manager Joshua Mutua, ICT Manager Abubakar Swaleh, Regional Coordination Manager Samuel Ndirangu and Supply Chain Manager Stanley Mutwiri.

Also charged were a couple James Njenga Muingai and Grace Wanjira Muingai, and their son John Muingai who are directors of Muwa Trading Company Ltd, said to have received millions of shillings for supplying sub-standard transformers.

ALSO READ: Power bosses spend fourth night in cells

Read the statement: "The Board of Directors is aware that senior management staff were summoned by the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) following orders from the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The summons are based on two issues under investigation; supply of transformers and Labour and Transport contracts.

The Board wishes to reassure members of the public, customers, shareholders, development partners and other stakeholders that operations of the business have not and will not be affected.

The Board further wishes to inform all stakeholders that the Company has in place a business continuity strategy hence all operations will continue normally. The Board is confident that the operational strategy allows normal business to continue."

It concluded "The Board will keep all stakeholders informed in due course."