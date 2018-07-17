Lights off as top power men apply for bail Next Story
Panic at state agency as arrests loom large

By Grapevine | Published Tue, July 17th 2018 at 08:29, Updated July 17th 2018 at 08:34 GMT +3
Director of Public Prosecution Noordin Haji addressing the press at his office. [Beverlyne Musili/Standard]

NAIROBI, KENYA: Tension has hit a State Corporation formerly under Energy and Petroleum Ministry over reports that major arrests could be done early next week in the renewed war against corruption.

The agency has been under scrutiny following questionable procurement running into billions of shillings.

Grapevine was yesterday informed that police had already been put on alert over possible arrests of top officials at the agency anytime from next week.

This as reports indicate that senior officers in agencies recently link with graft have since started travelling to their ruling homes to escape arrest on Fridays.

One of the parastatal bosses was heard asking his handlers to be careful on what they do henceforth and be ready for anything from police.

We are informed at least ten parastatal bosses face possible prosecution over graft.

RELATED TOPICS:
Corruption
Insecurity

