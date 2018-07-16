Kenya Power's CEO Ken Tarus charged with economic crimes

| Published Mon, July 16th 2018 at 15:51, Updated July 16th 2018 at 17:01 GMT +3

In the dock: Ex-Kenya Power CEO Ben Chumo.

NAIROBI, KENYA: The chief executive of Kenya Power, his immediate predecessor and 10 other senior managers at the company were charged in court on Monday with conspiracy to commit an economic crime and abuse of office, court documents showed.

CEO Ken Tarus, his predecessor, Ben Chumo, and the other executives pleaded not guilty to the charges.

On Monday, the utility moved to assure stakeholders and public of uninterrupted services despite the arrest and arraignment of its senior management.

The company said it is aware senior employees had been summoned by the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) following orders from the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The order is based on two issues under investigation; procurement of transformer, labour and transport contracts.

“The board wishes to reassure members of the public, customers, shareholders, development partners and other stakeholders that operations of the business have not and will not be affected,” said a communication from the utility board. The Board further informed all stakeholders that the Company has in place a business continuity strategy hence all operations will continue normally.