Dubai Bank credit officer charged with a plot to steal Sh245 million

By Faith Karanja | Published Mon, July 16th 2018 at 15:30, Updated July 16th 2018 at 15:35 GMT +3

NAIROBI, KENYA: A credit officer at Dubai Bank Kenya (in liquidation) has been charged with a plot to steal Sh245 Million.

Rajab Ahmed Karume appeared before Milimani Senior Principal Magistrate Martha Mutuku and denied two counts of conspiracy to steal and stealing by servant contrary to the law.

The prosecution alleges that on unknown dates and place within the republic of Kenya, jointly with others not before court, he conspired to commit a felony namely stealing Sh254 Million the property of Dubai Bank Kenya.

Karume is also accused that on diverse dates between September 9 and 16, 2008 at Dubai Bank Kenya limited office in Nairobi County jointly with others not before court being a servant of Dubai bank as a credit officer stole Sh 1,750,000 the property of the said bank which came to his possession by virtue his employment.

He was released on Sh200,000 pending the hearing of the case on July 20.

