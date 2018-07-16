Submersible pump that can run dry a safer options Next Story
Kenya Power allays fear of service interruption despite senior staff probe

By Fredrick Obura | Published Mon, July 16th 2018 at 12:14, Updated July 16th 2018 at 12:18 GMT +3

NAIROBI, KENYA: Kenya Power has moved to assure stakeholders and public of uninterrupted services despite on-going probe on senior management staff.

The company said it is aware senior employees have been summoned by the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) following orders from the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The order is based on two issues under investigation; supply of transformers and Labour and Transport contracts.

On Sunday, Managing Director Ken Tarus finally surrendered to police, becoming the 13th person of the more than 40 individuals being sought over a Sh4.5 billion transformers supply scandal.

“The Board wishes to reassure members of the public, customers, shareholders, development partners and other stakeholders that operations of the business have not and will not be affected,” said a communication from the utility board. 

The Board further informed all stakeholders that the Company has in place a business continuity strategy hence all operations will continue normally.

