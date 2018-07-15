Private sector executives get plum parastatal appointments

| Published Sun, July 15th 2018 at 00:00, Updated July 14th 2018 at 21:52 GMT +3

Chair of Brand Kenya Board, Linus Gitahi

President Uhuru Kenyatta has picked former Nation Media Group CEO Linus Gitahi to chair Brand Kenya Board for a three-year term.

Gitahi replaces business magnate Chris Kirubi, in appointments contained in a Gazette notice dated July 13, 2018.

The head of State also revoked the appointment of ARM Cement CEO Pradeep Paunrana as member of the Anti-Counterfeit Agency Board and replaced him with Flora Mutahi, the current chairperson of Kenya Association of Manufacturers.

In the changes, Amb Francis Muthaura has been dropped as chair of the LAPSSET Corridor Development Authority and his position taken up by Titus Ibui. Muthaura was recently appointed Kenya Revenue Authority Board chairman.

The President also revoked the appointment of Mugambi Imanyara as the chairman of the National Standards Council and picked Ken Wahome Mwatu to replace him.

Other changes according to the Gazette notice are the appointment of Nasa publicist Kathleen Openda as chairperson, Council of the Kenya Institute of Mass Communication and Joe Owaka Ager as chairperson of the board for the Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service.

Former Deputy Inspector General of the Administration Police Samuel Arachi was appointed the chairman, Tana and Athi Rivers Development Authority while his former counterpart in charge of Kenya Police Joel Kitili was named the chairperson, Jomo Kenyatta Foundation.

President Kenyatta also appointed David Were (chairperson, Kenya Broadcasting Corporation), Immanuel Ichor Imana (chairperson, Kenya International Convention Centre Board), Jackson Kiptanui (chairman, Kerio Valley Development Authority) and Dr Linda Musumba (chairperson, Kenya Institute for Public Policy Research and Analysis).

Others are Agnes Mantaine Pareiyo (chairperson, Anti-Female Genital Mutilation Board), Khadija Awale (chairperson, National Council for Children Services), Patrick Wohoro Ndohho (chairperson, National Sports Fund Board of Trustees) and Regina Ndambuki (chairperson, National Government Affirmative Action Fund).

