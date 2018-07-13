Top Twitter users lose followers Next Story
Jeff Bezos plans to charge at least Sh20m for space rides – sources Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Sci & Tech

Searches for 'football porn' increased by 113 per cent during the World Cup, PornHub reveals

By Mirror | Published Fri, July 13th 2018 at 09:34, Updated July 13th 2018 at 09:39 GMT +3

Football and porn aren’t two things you would usually associate with one another, but it seems that many fans have combined the two during the World Cup.

An analysis by PornHub has revealed that searches for ‘football’ on the site increased by 113% at the start of the World Cup.

ALSO READ: The scandal of 20 MPs in Russia

In a blog about the findings, a spokesperson for PornHub said: “After the first match began, searches for both “football” and “soccer” doubled and continue to remain much higher than average.”

We aren’t quite sure what ‘football porn’ entails…and we’re not sure we want to know.

But while searches for ‘football’ and ‘soccer’ surged, PornHub revealed that there tended to be a drop in traffic in countries while their team was playing.

Know if news is factual and true. Text 'NEWS' to 22840 and always receive verified news updates.

Senegal topped the charts as the most football obsessed country, where PornHub traffic fell an average of -47 per cent while their team was playing.

That was closely followed by Iran (-45 per cent), Iceland (-42 per cent) and Croatia and Morocco (both -40 per cent).

At the bottom end of the list with less than 10 per cent drops in traffic were France, Costa Rica, Russia and Australia.

ALSO READ: Mario Balotelli attacks England fans

RELATED TOPICS:
World Cup
Porn Hub
France
Russia

Would you like to get published on Standard Media websites? You can now email us breaking news, story ideas, human interest articles or interesting videos on: [email protected]
WATCH THIS
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

The scandal of 20 MPs in Russia

The scandal of 20 MPs in Russia

Mario Balotelli attacks England fans

Mario Balotelli attacks England fans

Amputee football team prepares for World Cup

Amputee football team prepares for World Cup

African teams 'need focus on youth' to make World Cup progress

African teams 'need focus on youth' to make World Cup progress

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Sci & Tech

VIEW ALL
ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited