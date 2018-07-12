How to accessorise the dining table Next Story
Nyong’o sister speaks on property list fight Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Home & Away

Nairobi most preferred destination by travellers, says Jumia report

By James Wanzala | Published Thu, July 12th 2018 at 07:31, Updated July 12th 2018 at 08:08 GMT +3
Nairobi CBD

Nairobi is the most popular destination according to Jumia Travel Hospitality Report Kenya 2018.

The report, in its annual third edition gives in-depth analysis by delving into the country’s travel, tourism, and hospitality ecosystem by looking at the sector’s contribution to Kenya’s GDP, as well as technology trends shaping the hospitality sector.

ALSO READ: Treasury restarts sale of its hotels

The capital city leads with 35 per cent, followed by Mombasa (30) and Diani (15), Nakuru (7) Naivasha (6), Malindi (4) and Kisumu (3).

RELATED TOPICS:
Jumia Travel Hospitality Report
Jumia
Holidays
Hotels

Would you like to get published on Standard Media websites? You can now email us breaking news, story ideas, human interest articles or interesting videos on: [email protected]
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

New rating exposes hotels’ falling standards

New rating exposes hotels’ falling standards

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Home & Away

VIEW ALL
ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited