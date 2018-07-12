Nairobi most preferred destination by travellers, says Jumia report

| Published Thu, July 12th 2018 at 07:31, Updated July 12th 2018 at 08:08 GMT +3

Nairobi CBD

Nairobi is the most popular destination according to Jumia Travel Hospitality Report Kenya 2018.

The report, in its annual third edition gives in-depth analysis by delving into the country’s travel, tourism, and hospitality ecosystem by looking at the sector’s contribution to Kenya’s GDP, as well as technology trends shaping the hospitality sector.

The capital city leads with 35 per cent, followed by Mombasa (30) and Diani (15), Nakuru (7) Naivasha (6), Malindi (4) and Kisumu (3).