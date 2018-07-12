Uganda social media tax to be reviewed Next Story
Tear gas at Uganda social media protest Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Sci & Tech

CS Macharia now denies giving highway tender to US company

By Lee Mwiti | Published Thu, July 12th 2018 at 00:00, Updated July 11th 2018 at 23:47 GMT +3
CS James Macharia. [David Njaaga, Standard]

In summary

  • CS tells Parliament he has no knowledge of agreement.
  • KenHA had earlier said Betchel had signed contract for planned Mombasa-Nairobi expressway

Transport and Infrastructure Cabinet Secretary James Macharia has denied that the Government has awarded American Company Bechtel a tender for the construction of a six-lane highway linking Nairobi to Mombasa.

This is even as documents from one of the agencies under his docket, the Kenya National Highways Authority (KenHA) tell a different story of the American firm getting the tender on August 5, 2017.

ALSO READ: Traffic headache stalks Nairobi-Nakuru highway motorists

Appearing before Parliament’s Implementation Committee yesterday, Mr Macharia refuted a claim by one of the committee members, Simba Arati, that the American firm pocketed the tender through single-sourcing.

“Neither Parliament nor the general public knows how this tender was granted to Bechtel with no competitive bidding. Even the discussions with the American government were done in the dark,” said Mr Arati.

But Macharia said Arati’s claim was based on hearsay.

"The construction of the Nairobi-Mombasa Highway has not been tendered to anybody. My ministry has no knowledge of an agreement with Bechtel. There is talk of single-sourcing of this tender to the Americans which I know nothing about," he said.

Stay informed while on the go by subscribing to the Standard Group SMS service. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840.

The CS’s assertions contrast with a communication from KenHA dated September 18, 2017 and signed by Director General Peter Mundinia, which said that Kenya entered into an agreement with the US government in July 2015.

"The selection of Bechtel for this project was based on Bechtel’s 119-year experience in delivering infrastructure projects around the world, focused on delivering to a high international standard quality and building local capacity," KenHA’s statement read.

RELATED TOPICS:
James Macharia
six-lane highway
kenha
US company

Would you like to get published on Standard Media websites? You can now email us breaking news, story ideas, human interest articles or interesting videos on: [email protected]
WATCH THIS
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Traffic headache stalks Nairobi-Nakuru highway motorists

Traffic headache stalks Nairobi-Nakuru highway motorists

Trio wants city port depot shut

Trio wants city port depot shut

Why you will soon be paying to use major roads

Why you will soon be paying to use major roads

Sh500m deal to import buses angers senators

Sh500m deal to import buses angers senators

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Sci & Tech

VIEW ALL
ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited