Hass Petroleum to expand to Southern Africa region

By Rading Biko | Published Sat, July 7th 2018 at 00:00, Updated July 6th 2018 at 19:50 GMT +3

Hass Petroleum Group is set to enter the southern Africa market with Zimbabwe and Mozambique as the target.

“Following the acquisition of 40 per cent shares by Oman Trading International (OTI) last year, the much-needed capital for expansion is now available and these two countries are part of the strategic expansion,” Group General Manager Speciality, Hass Petroleum Group, Ahmed Yunis, said.

“We are starting off with tendering supply of oil and other petroleum products to the aviation sector and then we shall be rolling out service outlets in the capital cities,” he reiterated.

Within the East Africa market, the firm plans to grow its market share to at least 5 per cent by the end of 2018.

“Kenya will be targeting a growth of 5 per cent, while in Uganda and Rwanda, Tanzania, South Sudan and Somalia we are targeting a growth of 4 per cent within these markets,” Yunis added.

The oil marketer also plans to set up 40 new outlets by the end of 2018.

 

