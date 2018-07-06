How do people become millionaires from Sh45,000 salary Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Careers

Kenya's anti-graft boss accuses lawyers and engineers of enabling graft

By Reuters | Published Fri, July 6th 2018 at 10:26, Updated July 6th 2018 at 10:30 GMT +3
EACC headquarter in Nairobi

NAIROBI, KENYA: Lawyers, engineers and accountants have been involved in facilitating cases of corruption in the country, the chief executive of the anti-graft commission said on Thursday.

Dozens of government officials and business people are facing charges related to the theft of nearly Sh10 billion ($100 million) from a state agency, the latest in a series of scandals that have come to light in a two-month-old crackdown on corruption.

ALSO READ: Governor Ojaamong arrested

“In every white-collar corruption or a deal, there’s a professional facilitating,” Halakhe Waqo of the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) said in an address to a gathering of professional associations.

“If we investigate a road project problem, there is an engineer there – a civil engineer. There is a lawyer who will handle the money from the transactions of the kind. There is an accountant, in the office where these issues are processed. And there are many more participants.”

He challenged the professional associations to create organs of self-regulation to prevent their members from enabling corrupt deals and “to practice and ensure that their members fully live up to the calling of the profession.”

Irene Wanyoike, chairwoman of the umbrella body of professional associations, said they backed the government’s campaign to stamp out corruption, including lifestyle audits for public officials, starting with those in procurement.

Know if news is factual and true. Text 'NEWS' to 22840 and always receive verified news updates.

“This process should not be politicized but should instead be supported by all well-meaning Kenyans who care for this country,” she told the meeting.

With corruption draining funds for legitimate projects from state coffers, the Kenyan government is failing to pay many of its contractors on time, suppliers and officials say.

President Uhuru Kenyatta pledged to stamp out graft when he was first elected in 2013, but critics say he has been slow to pursue top officials and ministers.

Waqo said that in the 2017-18 (July-June) financial year, the EACC completed 47 cases in criminal courts that yielded 38 convictions. In the same period, the EACC forwarded 143 files to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution.

ALSO READ: EACC sleuths quiz county staff over Sh120m fraud

There were 418 cases pending in the courts, Waqo said.

On Wednesday, the governor of Busia county in western Kenya and three other officials were charged with conspiracy to defraud the county government. They pleaded not guilty.

RELATED TOPICS:
eacc
anti-corruption

Would you like to get published on Standard Media websites? You can now email us breaking news, story ideas, human interest articles or interesting videos on: [email protected]
WATCH THIS
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Why the West’s silence on ‘handshake’, corruption?

Why the West’s silence on ‘handshake’, corruption?

Fired investigator links EACC chief Halakhe Waqo to corrupt deals

Fired investigator links EACC chief Halakhe Waqo to corrupt deals

Loopholes enabling corruption in Kajiado

Loopholes enabling corruption in Kajiado

Why fight against corruption is a facade

Why fight against corruption is a facade

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Careers

VIEW ALL
ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited