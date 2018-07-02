China's penetration of Silicon Valley creates risks for startups Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Sci & Tech

Kenyans start paying more for mobile money transactions following tax increase

By xinhua | Published Mon, July 2nd 2018 at 07:57, Updated July 2nd 2018 at 08:05 GMT +3
Treasury CS Henry Rotich (PHOTO: Standard)

Kenyans started paying higher mobile money transaction fees following the increase of taxes by government.

The National Treasury in the budget presented this month raised mobile money excise tax from 10 percent to 12 percent.

ALSO READ: CS Rotich stands in way of SBM-Chase Bank deal

Kenya's three mobile money service operators namely Safaricom, Telkom and Airtel protested the new tax, noting it will hurt the poor most and undo most of the gains made in promoting a digital economy.

Safaricom, the East African nation's leading telecom which controls about 70 percent of the mobile money market, has consequently moved to effect the new charges.

Safaricom, which runs the popular mobile money service Mpesa, on Saturday, informed its customers that starting Sunday, its tariffs would go up.

"Pursuant to the Finance Bill 2018 and the Provisional Collection of Taxes and Duties Act, we have made the following adjustments to our Mpesa tariffs," said the company in a notice.

Avoid fake news! Subscribe to the Standard SMS service and receive factual, verified breaking news as it happens. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840

The new charges on transactions are small but significant considering that Safaricom has the bulk of the close to 30 million mobile money subscribers and millions of Kenyans rely on the service to conduct their businesses.

Analysts, however, were optimistic that the new charges may not affect mobile money usage in the East African nation.

"Mobile money has become part and parcel of the lives of Kenyans. It has become a basic need that many cannot do without. Therefore, my take is that its use would not go down due to the changes," said Ernest Manuyo, a business management lecturer in Nairobi.

Kenyans transacted 36 billion U.S. dollars on mobile money last year, up from 33 billion in 2016.

ALSO READ: Civil servants to take less in new pay

RELATED TOPICS:
Henry Rotich
Safaricom
Telkom
Airtel

Would you like to get published on Standard Media websites? You can now email us breaking news, story ideas, human interest articles or interesting videos on: [email protected]
WATCH THIS
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Safaricom’s digifarm opens four farmers’ depot in Meru County

Safaricom’s digifarm opens four farmers’ depot in Meru County

Rotich’s budget favours textile and steel manufacturers

Rotich’s budget favours textile and steel manufacturers

Increasing taxes will up poverty and crime rate

Increasing taxes will up poverty and crime rate

Why Rotich's tax amnesty seeks to cleanse graft cash

Why Rotich's tax amnesty seeks to cleanse graft cash

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Sci & Tech

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited