American Express extends its partnership with Equity Bank

American Express and Equity Bank have extended their current partnership

American Express and Equity Bank have extended their current partnership, making Equity Bank Kenya the exclusive merchant acquirer in Kenya.

Under the deal, Equity Bank will serve as the exclusive merchant acquirer of American Express transactions in Kenya, allowing American Express card members to make payments at any Equity Bank Point of Sale Terminal in Kenya.

Equity Bank will be responsible for managing all aspects of the merchant relationship, including acquisition, statements and marketing activities.

The transactions will be processed through Equity Bank’s card management systems.

American Express Limited first reached an agreement with Equity Bank in 2013 to enable Equity to issue cards and acquire merchants in Kenya.

Equity Bank Kenya issues the Equity Bank American Express Green Card and the Equity Bank American Express Gold Card.

Both cards carry rich rewards and can be used globally wherever American Express is accepted.

Increase presence

“We are very pleased to extend our partnership with Equity Bank in Kenya, making them our exclusive acquirer and reflecting our strategy of building relationships with the leading banks around the world,” said Catherine Malec, Vice President of Business Development, Sub-Saharan Africa.

“Our partnership with Equity Bank will continue to allow us to expand the scope and reach of the American Express merchant network and brand, as well as increase our presence in a key country in the region.”

Equity Bank’s Group Managing Director and CEO James Mwangi said “we are confident that our partnership will continue to bring a high quality, premium level of service to our merchants.

“The growth of the American Express merchant network in Kenya will also help to ensure American Express Card members feel comfortable when using their cards in Kenya.”