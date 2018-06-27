How company has used artificial intelligence to redefine smart TVs

| Published Wed, June 27th 2018 at 23:09, Updated June 27th 2018 at 23:14 GMT +3

The TVs are engineered to contrast ratio between subjects on screen and backgrounds. [Courtesy]

Multinational electronics company LG has launched new TVs for 2018 that are set to revolutionise how content is consumed on television sets.

The company with a series of innovative firsts has incorporated artificial intelligence, a recurring trend in the tech world, to change viewer experience.

LG’s 2018 series of TVs run on the manufacturer’s new AI Thinq software paired with a powerful Alpha 9 Intelligent Processor which offers a myriad of image enhancement capabilities.

Quad step noise reduction for instance scans multiple frames within scenes in pictures on display in the OLED TVs. This is to establish and correct graininess in images.

In connection, the processor also initiates a frequency-based sharpness enhancement function to bring out vivid images after the noise reduction process.

These TVs are also engineered to contrast ratio between subjects on screen and backgrounds. This is the object depth enhancer feature of the intelligent processor.

The AI element of the OLED TVs comes to the fore with the voice interactivity feature of the TVs. Everything from information on on-screen content to the weather can be accessed using voice command through the TVs remote controls.

The TVs are further compatible with voice assistants such as Google voice and Amazon Alexa.

Adding to the arsenal of top-of-the range features, LG’s 2018 OLED sets are fitted with Dolby Atmos sound systems giving the best in sound quality.

The TVs are also built on a minimalist layout dubbed the Unitas design that emphasizes on harmony, balance and wholeness.

