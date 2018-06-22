BREAKING NEWS
Omollo, Ndubai finally to be bailed out
Clearing agents meet Government hoping to solve cargo transport hurdles

By Wainaina Wambu | Published Fri, June 22nd 2018 at 08:04, Updated June 22nd 2018 at 08:09 GMT +3

Clearing agents have claimed that they have been losing up to Sh3 million daily because of inefficiencies of Standard Gauge Railway (SGR).

Kenya International Freight and Warehousing Association chairman William Ojonyo on Thursday called on the Government to address these bottlenecks.

Ojonyo, who spoke ahead of their meeting with Transport CS James Macharia today, said had been experiencing delays in getting their empty containers back in Mombasa after delivering cargo in Nairobi.

In some cases, they pay trucks to take the containers back even after paying SGR.

"Up to 300 containers can leave the Port of Mombasa in a day but only 100 will be brought back because of challenges at SGR which have been compounded by congestion," said Ojonyo.

Also expected at today's meeting are representatives of Kenya Railways, Kenya Ports  Authority and Shippers Council.

