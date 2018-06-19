New law could see brokers close shop Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Business News

Police impound suspected contraband sugar at a supermarket in Nakuru

By Kennedy Gachuhi | Published Tue, June 19th 2018 at 12:12, Updated June 19th 2018 at 13:02 GMT +3
Police impound sugar in Nakuru

Police in Nakuru have raided a warehouse belonging to Kanini Supermarket in which suspected contraband sugar has been found.

Nakuru Town East Deputy County Commissioner Salat Omar said that though the sugar might be safe for consumption, suspicion is that the sugar may have got into the country illegally.

ALSO READ: Be warned: Rotich wants to raid your pockets

The team has cordoned off the warehouse and stopped the sale of the product until results on samples are out.

"All we have now is just a suspect. The products being sold to the public are safe. We only suspect the sugar got into the country the wrong way," said Omar.

Kanini plaza

A multi-agency team with officers from Public Health, KEBS, KRA, DCI, Police officers conducted  the raid on the warehouse located in the middle of the town where they took samples of 1,350 bags of sugar packed in 50kg bags.

He said another consignment is being held at a warehouse in Blankets Factory where investigations are being done.

Know if news is factual and true. Text 'NEWS' to 22840 and always receive verified news updates.

The suspected sugar won't be sold to members of the public until results are out in two weeks’ time on the safety of the product.

According to the labels on the bags the sugar was imported from Brazil.

RELATED TOPICS:
contraband sugar
KRA
Kanini Supermarket

Would you like to get published on Standard Media websites? You can now email us breaking news, story ideas, human interest articles or interesting videos on: [email protected]
WATCH THIS
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Be warned: Rotich wants to raid your pockets

Be warned: Rotich wants to raid your pockets

High Court bars police from arresting man over sale of contraband sugar

High Court bars police from arresting man over sale of contraband sugar

Three traders arrested with contraband sugar charged in court

Three traders arrested with contraband sugar charged in court

Police seize over 12 tonnes of contraband sugar in Eldoret

Police seize over 12 tonnes of contraband sugar in Eldoret

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Business News

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited