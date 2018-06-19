Police impound suspected contraband sugar at a supermarket in Nakuru

| Published Tue, June 19th 2018 at 12:12, Updated June 19th 2018 at 13:02 GMT +3

Police impound sugar in Nakuru

Police in Nakuru have raided a warehouse belonging to Kanini Supermarket in which suspected contraband sugar has been found.

Nakuru Town East Deputy County Commissioner Salat Omar said that though the sugar might be safe for consumption, suspicion is that the sugar may have got into the country illegally.

The team has cordoned off the warehouse and stopped the sale of the product until results on samples are out.

"All we have now is just a suspect. The products being sold to the public are safe. We only suspect the sugar got into the country the wrong way," said Omar. Kanini plaza

A multi-agency team with officers from Public Health, KEBS, KRA, DCI, Police officers conducted the raid on the warehouse located in the middle of the town where they took samples of 1,350 bags of sugar packed in 50kg bags.

He said another consignment is being held at a warehouse in Blankets Factory where investigations are being done.

The suspected sugar won't be sold to members of the public until results are out in two weeks’ time on the safety of the product.

According to the labels on the bags the sugar was imported from Brazil.