Kenya marks 10 years of Vision 2030

By James Wanzala | Published Sun, June 10th 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 9th 2018 at 23:26 GMT +3
Francis Muthaura

Kenya is today marking the tenth anniversary of Vision 2030. The chairman of Vision 2030 Delivery Board James Mwangi said the country is in good stead to achieve its envisaged 2030 dream.

This is owing to sustained investments in social, political, economic and infrastructure. “Despite the challenges on its path, including the turbulence the country and globe faced, Kenya has managed the domestic and external shocks,” Mwangi added.

The Vision was formed in June 2008, following a successful roll-out of the Economic Recovery Strategy for Wealth and Employment Creation (ERS). This pushed up the growth rate from 1.2 per cent in 2002 to 7 per cent in 2007.

Mwangi said Kenyans should take comfort in the defining progress made on addressing the political environment.

Francis Muthaura, a Vision 2030 titan and chairman of the Lapsset, said while infrastructure development has defined the Vision, it has set a foundation to unlock more benefits for all Kenyans through pillars such as manufacturing.

“Millions of Kenyan households are now connected to the grid...the once-regarded marginalised Northern frontier is opening up to investors’ wealth as tarmacked roads express places like Lodwar, Mararal, Moyale and Marsabit,” Muthaura said.  

