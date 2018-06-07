Crude oil from Turkana arrives in Mombasa

| Published Thu, June 7th 2018 at 14:59, Updated June 7th 2018 at 15:19 GMT +3

NAIROBI, KENYA: Tankers carrying crude oil from Lokichar arrived in Mombasa on Thursday four days after flag-off by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

ALSO READ: Oil pipeline construction set to start mid next year

At least 100,000 litres of oil left Ngamia Eight Well with President Uhuru saying he hoped the new development would be a source of blessing and not a curse to the people of Turkana.

The crude will be stored at Mombasa’s Kenya Petroleum Refineries before export.

“This process will help establish Kenya as a crude oil exporter, and will provide valuable information for future explorations. Economies that did not manage their revenue share have suffered. There have been wars. Brothers have fought against brothers. Mothers have been forced to bury their children. I hope that we will view and make the oil process a blessing instead of a curse,” said the President.

Know if news is factual and true. Text 'NEWS' to 22840 and always receive verified news updates.



