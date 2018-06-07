Aviation regulator imposes restrictions on 29 air operators Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Business News

Crude oil from Turkana arrives in Mombasa

By Standard Reporter | Published Thu, June 7th 2018 at 14:59, Updated June 7th 2018 at 15:19 GMT +3

NAIROBI, KENYA: Tankers carrying crude oil from Lokichar arrived in Mombasa on Thursday four days after flag-off by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

ALSO READ: Oil pipeline construction set to start mid next year

At least 100,000 litres of oil left Ngamia Eight Well with President Uhuru saying he hoped the new development would be a source of blessing and not a curse to the people of Turkana.

The crude will be stored at Mombasa’s Kenya Petroleum Refineries before export. 

“This process will help establish Kenya as a crude oil exporter, and will provide valuable information for future explorations. Economies that did not manage their revenue share have suffered. There have been wars. Brothers have fought against brothers. Mothers have been forced to bury their children. I hope that we will view and make the oil process a blessing instead of a curse,” said the President.

Know if news is factual and true. Text 'NEWS' to 22840 and always receive verified news updates.


 

RELATED TOPICS:
Turkana oil

Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Bandits kill three in Turkana attacks hours after Uhuru’s warning

Bandits kill three in Turkana attacks hours after Uhuru’s warning

Mombasa's refinery ready to take Kenya's first crude oil

Mombasa's refinery ready to take Kenya's first crude oil

Resource benefits slowly flowing into sleepy villages of Turkana

Resource benefits slowly flowing into sleepy villages of Turkana

History as Uhuru flags off tankers carrying crude oil

History as Uhuru flags off tankers carrying crude oil

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Business News

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited