Public officers at entry points marked over fake goods

| Published Thu, June 7th 2018 at 10:47, Updated June 7th 2018 at 10:53 GMT +3

Counterfeit pharmaceutical products PHOTO: COURTESY

NAIROBI, KENYA: Public servants manning major entry points are under investigations over increased seizure of contraband goods in the country.

Those found culpable for the entry of the goods worth millions of shillings will be sacked and charged in courts. The employees include those from Kenya Bureau of Standards, Kenya Revenue Authority, Anti Counterfeit Agency and police. They man airports, sea and major entry points.

Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet and deputy head of public service Wanyama Musiambo said the influx of goods give an indication of laxity or complicity in their entry.

“We have workers at these entry points. They have to be accountable. They will tell us how and why they came into the country,” said Musiambo.

Boinnet said they had launched a thorough probe into the incidents with an aim of sealing the loopholes and getting those behind them.

A multi-agency team led by head of Parklands DCI David Chebii is leading the operation.

They spoke at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations headquarters where they displayed 1,400 bags of contraband brown sugar that originated from Brazil and 504 jerricans of cooking oil. The goods are part of those seized in the past weeks in an operation launched by a multi-agency team especially in Eastleigh.