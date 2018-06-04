Power deals: South Africa to open bids for green energy

| Published Mon, June 4th 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 3rd 2018 at 17:37 GMT +3

Solar Panel with green grass

South Africa’s next round of bids for renewable energy agreements with independent power producers will begin in November and could unlock investment worth up to 50 billion rand (Sh400 billion), the energy minister has said.

Renewable energy contracts worth 56 billion rand (Sh448 billion) were signed in April, the first major investment deal under President Cyril Ramaphosa who has promised to kick-start economic growth since replacing his scandal-plagued predecessor Jacob Zuma this year.

