Kenya Airways gets Cabinet nod to run JKIA

| Published Sat, June 2nd 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 1st 2018 at 20:51 GMT +3

Kenya Airways plane.

National carrier Kenya Airways’ turnaround plan will receive a significant boost if plans to give the airline control of the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport materialise.

The airline has for years pushed for more preferential treatment at its Nairobi hub and this could soon be a reality following a proposal to work jointly with Kenya Airports Authority in different aviation aspects including the operation of the airport.

ALSO READ: War on alcohol guzzles Sh70,000 a day in fuel

This would place KQ on a near equal footing with major competitors flying in and out of Nairobi such as Ethiopian Airways and the Arab carriers that get preferential treatment at their hubs and even have an influence in operations of their home airports.

In a statement yesterday, the airline and KAA said a partnership would enable them improve operations and elevate the status of JKIA as a regional hub.

Discussions

“KQ and KAA jointly confirm that they are in discussions about future collaboration which will result, if finalised, in a significant improvement in the operations and performance of both organisations and assist the Government in its desire to ensure that Kenya plays a vital and leading role in the airline industry in Africa,” said the joint statement.

“The negotiations, which were recently approved by the Cabinet, will involve a potential partnership by KQ and KAA for the operation of Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, Nairobi.”

The move is part of a wider plan to transform JKIA into an African aviation hub. Currently, Ethiopia’s Bole International Airport eclipses Nairobi as a connecting hub for Africa and the world.

KQ has in the past asked the Government to consider making policy decisions that are favourable to the airline as it seeks to make a success of its restructuring concluded in November 2017.

These include slowing down on licensing other airlines flying into Nairobi, arguing that increased frequency of flights by foreign carriers could scuttle the turnaround plan.

ALSO READ: Ethiopian Airlines' acquisition spree unsettles Kenya Airways