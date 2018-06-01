‘Small insurers may sell or merge’ Next Story
Cost of living: Inflation rate in marginal rise to stand at 3.95 per cent

By Frankline Sunday | Published Fri, June 1st 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 31st 2018 at 21:13 GMT +3
A variety of vegetables on display at the Whispers open air market. [Mose Sammy/Standard]

Kenya’s inflation rose marginally for the first time in four months as high electricity and food prices put a strain on household budgets.

Data from the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) indicates that overall inflation for the month of May went up from 3.75 per cent recorded in April to stand at 3.95 per cent. 

“Between April and May 2018, food and non-alcoholic drinks index increased by 1.35 per cent,” indicated KNBS data released yesterday.

“This was due to increase in prices of some foodstuffs outweighing decreases recorded in respect to others.”

The year on year food inflation went up from 0.26 per cent in April 2018 to 0.34 per cent in May 2018.

In addition to this, the effects of reduced crop production during last year’s drought and election cycle continue to be felt with Kenyans spending much more on food basket this year.

Food stuff

Charcoal fuel accounted for the highest increase following the government’s ban on logging earlier this year. The price of charcoal, used as cooking fuel by the majority of Kenyan households, has shot up 66 per cent with a four-kilogramme bag now going for Sh135 up from Sh81 charged last year.

Prices of tomatoes, spinach and onions similarly went up with consumers paying 21 per cent, 34 per cent and 35 per cent more respectively compared to last year for a kilogramme.

