Borrow neighbour’s landscape, views

In summary If you are lucky to have a home that overlooks a magnificent landscape such as a lake, mountain range, pristine forest or even some fine architecture, take advantage of such views to enhance your own garden

Using offsite views adds a new dimension to the garden. When executed correctly, it increases the apparent size of the garden by blurring boundaries and giving an illusion of more space.

Urban Views

Within the urban context, boundaries are often tight and enclosed. Privacy and security concerns often limit how far one can run with the idea of borrowing views. But with a little imagination, the idea can still be applied.

Tall growing trees or shrubs in a neighbouring block can offer a backdrop to your garden that can be planted up to and integrated into your planting scheme.

It may be that there is only a single tree to borrow, but repeating that species within your garden can create perspective. You may also plant to frame views of impressive neighbouring architecture or other distinct urban landscapes.

Painted backdrop

Where there is no real view, a painted garden backdrop can provide a dramatic borrowed view, carrying the eye out of the garden into a distant imagined landscape.

If you choose to do this, the planting within your garden should be carefully planned so as not to give away your trickery. It should be done to match or resemble the planting in the painting as closely as possible.

Further out

If you live further out of town, privacy and security concerns diminish and unlock many more possibilities.

An open see-through fence can be preferred to allow for continuous views out of site.

Include features or vegetation that frame such broad views and keeps the eye down to a particular point and up the horizon beyond.

Such framing features could be as simple as a metal shape that helps establish confines to the view. A pergola may do a similar job when viewed from inside a house. In cases where views are especially wide, it may be necessary to screen off certain portions to break it up.

Coastal properties too, can borrow the view of the sea. And you don’t have to own a beach property. As long as you have a glimpse of the sea even from a distance, the borrowed view can be improved with plantings that screen the lower view of building while maintaining the feature view of water.

- The writer is a landscape architect

